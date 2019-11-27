Auditions for 'The DixieSwim Club' set for Dec. 8

The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will have an open call for actresses to audition for its upcoming play, "The Dixie Swim Club."
Auditions for the comedic play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. The audition will be held at the Glema Center on the campus of Madisonville Community College, according to a news release.
There are five roles available for female cast members. The age range for the cast is over the age of 30 and will portray an age range from their late 30s to their 70s.
The story focuses on five Southern women whose friendship began many years ago on their college swim team. Each year the group sets aside a long weekend in August to recharge those relationships. The play focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years.
"The Dixie Swim Club" premieres Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Regularly scheduled rehearsals will begin as soon as the play is cast. Those auditioning should dress comfortably for movement. During the audition, participants will read from the script, which may be checked out through the Glema Center office until Dec. 6. PJ Woodside will direct the production.
Along with the five leading roles, there are opportunities to work backstage as well. For more information, call 270-824-8650 or visit the Glema Center's Facebook page and click on the audition event.
