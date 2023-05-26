For the better part of a century, Ruby Concrete Company in downtown Madisonville was a thriving part of the Hopkins County business and industrial community. Although the building has been deserted for several years, the structure that once held the company’s concrete block plant has now found new life with the official opening of Tradewater Brewing last night.
Tradewater is the first brewery to open in Hopkins County.
For the first few weeks, the business will be open only on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., with brewing taking place on the other days. Eventually the plan is to be open Tuesday through Saturday with food trucks being on sight every weekend.
Tradewater has a large event space, and hopes to one day have an area for live music with more seating.
Especially in larger communities, converting old industrial buildings into commercial business or residences is extremely common, but not so much here in western Kentucky. That began to change when developers bought the Dempsey Street property once owned by the concrete company and made plans for “Ruby Junction.”
David Garrigan, co-owner of Garrigan Building and Construction and co-owner of Ruby Junction, told the Messenger in 2022 that the initial plan was to build and sell five-unit condos. Last year, residential property that was formerly owned by Ruby Concrete at the corner of Oates and Dempsey was converted into condos and sold.
The next phase of construction is to start developing the larger, industrial portion of the lot. The original plan called for family homes, mixed residential, retail and commercial space, a boutique hotel, a 7,500 square foot office building, a warehouse, and a common area, plaza, and park.
The Ruby Junction property, which was all once owned by Ruby Concrete Company, represents one of the oldest industrial landmarks in Madisonville. The company was found in 1869 by John Ruby as Ruby Lumber Company, eventually owning stores in multiple locations including both Madisonville and Providence.
The concrete division of the company began in the 1940s and lasted until it closed its doors in March 2019, with most of that time being spent at what is now Ruby Junction. The manufacturing part of the operation moved to a new location on Whittington Drive a few years before the closure, although the maintenance office, retail location and sand hopper at the Ruby Junction property continued to be used until that time.
In late 2019, the company was purchased by Wright Concrete from Pikeville and resumed operations on Whittington Drive as Ruby Wright Concrete.
