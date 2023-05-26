For the better part of a century, Ruby Concrete Company in downtown Madisonville was a thriving part of the Hopkins County business and industrial community. Although the building has been deserted for several years, the structure that once held the company’s concrete block plant has now found new life with the official opening of Tradewater Brewing last night.

Tradewater is the first brewery to open in Hopkins County.

