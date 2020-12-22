Schools across Hopkins County have been virtual for weeks, but plans are in place to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Schools went to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools, said Dr. Deanna Ashby, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. The outbreaks were caused by gatherings outside of school which forced numerous students to be quarantined.
On Friday, Dec. 18 Governor Andy Beshear sent out an executive order to all schools in Kentucky providing guidelines on how to reopen to in-person/hybrid learning and recommendations to follow for red counties.
Some of those recommendations include not returning to hybrid learning until Monday, Jan. 11 at the earliest, provide online learning as an option to students if not already, continue to follow Healthy at School and provide accommodations to high-risk employees who request alternative or virtual work assignments.
Healthy at School guidelines include social distancing, wearing masks, screenings, sanitation and contact tracing.
“We had been doing that before, so it wasn’t a huge change for us,” said Ashby.
The local decision to return to class is largely based on the number of COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County and through consultation with Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
“We just felt like this would give us a solid couple of weeks after the new year,” said Ashby. “Hopefully, that would take care of some of the spread that could have occurred within our schools.”
When in-person learning does resume, Ashby says one issue possibly facing the district is finding an adequate number of substitute teachers.
“Since we have been on virtual, we have not needed as many subs as we would because a lot of people can telework,” said Ashby.
Ashby believes the extra week will give the schools and community plenty of time after the holidays to even out after the expected uptick in cases. As long as schools maintain a healthy work force and continue to monitor substitute teachers, she said they shouldn’t have a problem starting hybrid learning in January.
Ann Elkins, director of human resources, said a report from Monday, Dec. 14 showed 121 eligible substitute teachers within the district, which is down from 167 in July.
“People are concerned for their health,” said Elkins. “They are monitoring those situations and Hopkins County has been a red county. That does impact people’s choices.”
Elkins said the reduction in available substitutes is not all due to COVID-19, however, but she believes the virus has been a major factor.
Ashby said the district runs a report every day to determine the number of substitutes needed. They can even look out 24 hours ahead to plan.
Ashby said the goal is to get students back into schools to learn in-person, but they want to do that in the safest way possible.
To find out more about becoming a substitute teacher, visit https://hopkinsky.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx to fill out the form. Substitute applications are available on the district’s website year- round.
