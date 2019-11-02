After weeks of sometimes caustic public debates and endless campaign advertisements, Kentuckians will go to the polls Tuesday to select a governor and other statewide constitutional officers.
Republicans remain hopeful they can seize all seven seats, solidifying their control of the Bluegrass State.
But Democrats, who have historically done better in statewide elections, aren't giving up the prospect of retaking the Governor's Mansion and maintaining control of the attorney general and secretary of state's office.
Election officials predict one out of every three registered voters will show up to cast their ballot beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Kentucky's gubernatorial election between Republican incumbent Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear could have major ramifications on the state's direction.
The two started their rivalry immediately after taking office in 2015, when Beshear, the state's attorney general and son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, successfully sued over Bevin's cuts to higher education.
Andy Beshear, who also torpedoed the pension reform bill, is betting on civic-minded educators who are furious at Bevin and the GOP supermajorities in the legislature for trying to overhaul the state retirement system.
The governor's campaign is betting that voters will appreciate his blunt leadership style and care more about cultural issues, such as opposing abortion, and an improved state economy.
Bevin and Beshear couldn't be further apart in terms of health care, education and economic development. Their bitter personal feud has often eclipsed the policy prescriptions each candidate is submitting for voters' consideration.
University of Kentucky political science professor Stephen Voss said the conventional wisdom has been that negative ads and nasty debates run voters off. But, he said recent research has shown that thinking no longer applies.
"Negative attacks are typically more educational than positive messages," he said. "People learn more things about the candidates and what choice they have when the two sides are attacking each other than they learn when they're saying nice things about themselves."
Voss said there's no reason to believe the personal animosity between Bevin and Beshear will lower turnout. He said the opposite is true.
"Bevin's nasty attacks on Beshear make Republicans want to stop him more, and Beshear's attacks on Bevin make Democratic voters want to keep Bevin from having a second term even more," he said.
The race is being looked at through the national lens by political observers who say this is the most visible test of the country's political climate ahead of the 2020 presidential race.
"These elections are a good test of this nationalization that has been driving our politics," said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the Crystal Ball, a political analysis newsletter, at the University of Virginia.
Kondik said Beshear is considered the underdog going into Tuesday, but it shouldn't be shocking if he wins, given Bevin's unpopularity and polling showing the race is tied.
The New York Times profiled Kentucky's gubernatorial contest, noting it is being watched as a barometer for the looming impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The most reliable survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon, found 65% of Kentucky voters oppose House Democrats' efforts to impeach and remove Trump from office.
Beshear shies away from mentioning or criticizing the president, and his campaign is promoting TV ads with Trump voters who say they are fed up with Bevin.
Trump also outpaces Bevin in terms of popularity, according to the Mason-Dixon survey, with a net approval of 18% compared with negative 3% for the governor. That is why the president's planned visit to Lexington on election eve is critical to excite Bevin's base.
"We're seeing the federal political trend bleed down ballot more so than a decade ago," Kondik said. "The federal politics were more decoupled from the state level then. You see more alignment with the presidential race, and that benefits Republicans."
Attorney general race
Republican Daniel Cameron and Democrat Greg Stumbo are engaged in what most agree is the second-most consequential seat in state government.
Republicans, especially, are plugged into the attorney general's race and believe it is their best shot at winning the office, which they haven't held since World War II.
"The state is moving forward in the governor's office and General Assembly, yet the Democratic attorney general still continues to cling to the old way of doing business and block policies Republicans believe help the state," said Tres Watson, a GOP strategist.
The GOP wants the attorney general's race to be about cultural issues, such as immigration and abortion, as well as a referendum on Stumbo's character.
Cameron, who is seeking to be Kentucky's first black attorney general, has run fiercely negative ads about keeping "Mexican meth" off the streets and keeping undocumented immigrants out of the state. He also has touted his support from law enforcement unions and Trump's endorsement.
When former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote a fundraising email endorsing Stumbo, it was the Cameron campaign that made the announcement.
"Certainly as we go to the polls on Tuesday, there's an eye toward history," Watson said. "But that's secondary to who is the best person to fill the role of attorney general."
Democrats, however, have swarmed Cameron for his lack of courtroom experience and a career owed largely to his connection with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Cameron was slapped with a lawsuit during the race that questioned his eligibility to run, though a judge ruled in October that he is qualified under the law. But observers agree the suit accomplished its goal of drawing out in public how the 33-year-old Republican nominee hasn't prosecuted a single case in court.
"He's never tried a traffic case, never tried a citation, never tried a jaywalking case," Stumbo said during an October debate on Kentucky Education Television. "How can you lead a team of prosecutors when you have no idea what they're talking about or what they're up against?"
Stumbo's campaign is focused on how as attorney general he took opioid makers to court, tried hundreds of cases and cracked down on crimes against children. It also has chastised Cameron as someone who will be too subservient to the Republican-controlled legislature.
"There's unfinished business with the corporate drug pushers responsible for the opioid epidemic, and we can't trust big pharma's lobbyist to get it done," Stumbo said in a tweet. "I was the first Attorney General to sue Purdue Pharma, and I'll continue that fight."
But Democratic consultant Danny Briscoe said Stumbo, also a former House speaker, shouldn't be viewed as the favorite in the race.
Briscoe said Cameron might be intellectually capable to be attorney general but hasn't proven he's got the needed experience. But the longtime strategist points out how Stumbo lost his House seat during the 2016 election, and given the state's trends, being a veteran in politics has become a liability for Kentucky candidates in recent election cycles.
"Stumbo is a walking negative ad where you don't have to do opposition research, you just have to read the bio," Briscoe said. "He has been around forever and has accumulated a lot of enemies, and people in Kentucky want new things."
Secretary of state race
Republican Michael Adams faced an uphill battle from the start of the general election against Democrat Heather French Henry for secretary of state.
Henry entered the contest with name recognition as the first Kentuckian to become Miss America, in 2000. She also has the added help of being beloved among former military service members, having served as a top official in the state Department of Veterans Affairs under two governors.
The lack of breathing room has hurt Adams, a Harvard educated election-law attorney, who uses his strongest calls for changes to the office in connection to outgoing Democratic incumbent Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is term limited, and who was stripped of her voting powers on the State Board of Elections this year.
Adams regularly brings up Grimes' troubles, which include series of allegations that she abused her power while in office. She is the subject of multiple state investigations and had continued to feud with the board of elections.
But Henry has been able to dodge any direct ties to Grimes, and she has kept the media at arm's length for most of the campaign.
Republicans have attempted to draw out Henry for her lack of clear answers, such as her stance on requiring Kentuckians have a voter ID to cast a ballot.
Adams, who has worked for some of Kentucky's most influential GOP leaders, including McConnell, favors such identification. He has said requiring a photo ID vote will be his "highest policy priority" if elected.
"I'm running for this office to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Adams has said.
Henry said during the primary election she also supported a voter ID, but in recent months she has balked, instead saying she wants to have more conversations about the idea.
"I do believe that we both have different ideologies of what that looks like, certainly," Henry told Bowling Green's WBKO in September. "... if we're going to mandate that, then the conversation has to be around how will you make it affordable and accessible for all, not just some."
The other races
What may vex Kentucky voters the most when they show up Tuesday are the down ballot races for treasurer, agriculture commissioner and auditor.
Those offices often lack plugged-in constituencies or statewide appeal.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, has been able to distinguish himself largely because of the rising popularity of hemp-related products in the state. He has often been seen across the state with federal officials promoting the growth of the nascent crop.
Democrat Robert "Haley" Conway, who is running against Quarles, has struggled to gain attention but has questioned if his Republican opponent is taking too much credit for the new market for farmers.
In the race for auditor, Republican incumbent Mike Harmon is being challenged by Democrat Sheri Donahue, who may have caught voters' attention when she announced on Twitter she would, if elected, examine the RiverLink toll system overseeing the bridges in Louisville.
"Numerous individuals and business owners have told me horror stories about their experiences," she tweeted. "RiverLink is on my list of places to be audited!"
And finally, Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Michael Bowman.
Voss, the UK political science professor, said these races are driven mostly by straight ticket voting but there are some variations in vote totals. He said candidates in down ticket races can't rely on larger issues to motivate their turnout.
"That's the one place where actual campaign visits, rallies and personal politics can make the difference," Voss said.
