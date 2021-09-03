Negotiations continue in the nationwide opioid lawsuits that Hopkins County is considering entering into.
In one of the ongoing suits, the county has been granted more time to decide on approval or disapproval, according to Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood.
“We have lawyers that are doing that for us,” he said. “We actually have two suits.”
One suit is against a company called Mallinckrodt that has filed for bankruptcy protections. The other nationwide suit involves distributors, including Johnson and Johnson and Purdue Pharmacy.
Hobgood said settlement amounts are part of the negotiations as well.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “I can say that these settlements are closer than they have ever been.”
The deadline for the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to enter into the lawsuit for the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy plan has been extended from today to next Friday, according to Hobgood.
“We have until then to vote on that,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said more discussions will likely be had at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.
“It is such a big nationwide issue,” said Whitfield. “I got another letter from the group of attorneys on Aug. 26 that they had extended the deadline for Mallinckrodt because of some other issues, so we have not yet sent in our vote whether to approve or disapprove of it.”
Whitfield said the court has approved for him to sign paperwork to approve the settlement assuming a recommendation by the group of attorneys handling the lawsuit. Whitfield said he expects the group of attorneys to give a new recommendation on the settlement before next Friday.
Whitfield said because of the deadline extension, the court has not sent in their vote to approve or disapprove of it.
However, the court has already signed off on Whitfield to sign paperwork to approve the settlement — assuming a recommendation is made by the group of attorneys handling the lawsuit. Whitfield said he expects attorneys to give a new recommendation on the settlement before next Friday.
“This is just for the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy plan,” he said. “Hopefully, we will have something from the attorneys before then so we can give a final update.”
