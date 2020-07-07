Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Edward K. Brown, 20, Greenville, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault.
• Amie N. Gibson, 40, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and theft of identity of another without consent as well as two counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County bench warrants.
• Carrie L. Austin, 31, Hanson, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.
• Kristen D. Bowles, 34, Evansville, Ind., was arrested Sunday and charged with fugitive from another state on charges from Vanderburgh County, Ind., for deception (identity, forgery, theft).
• Robert W. Jewell, 70, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failure to wear seat belts as well as failure to appear on a Daviess County bench warrant.
• Zachary T. Cunningham, 27, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.
• William O. Andrews III, 43, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury).
• Shelli C. Holland, 47, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Timmy R. Tapp, 61, Nebo, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Samuel F. Craig, 44, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Anthony M. Crawford, 30, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with the execution of a Hopkins County warrant for distribution of obscene matter to minors and harassing communications.
• Billy H. Pate, 57, Earlington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County warrants.
• Santos O. Issac, 36, address unknown, was arrested Saturday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Tonya K. Tyson, 43, Nortonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, Sturgis, was arrested Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Robert S. Mills, 32, Morganfield, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of probation violation on Christian County warrants and two counts of nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on Christian County warrants.
• Daniel G. Foster, 40, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Hailey N. Hulsey, 24, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Monday:
• Angel E. Guajardo, 26, Mortons Gap, was arrested June 28 and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury), fourth-degree assault (child abuse) and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Kayce R. Castro, 29, Mortons Gap, was arrested June 28 and charged with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and falsely reporting an incident.
• Brian K. Alsup, 32, Calhoun, was arrested June 29 and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Travis N. Faulk, 40, Mortons Gap, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
• Bailey J. Brasher, 38, Nortonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
