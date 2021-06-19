Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Timothy Oliver, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Randi Dawn Browning, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Benjamin Grayson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with three counts of failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Dakota Kingery, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
