The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a reward for Hopkins County School students who have perfect attendance each trimester.
Kiwanis President Jim McMurtrie said the club’s focus is on helping the children of the world, including locally, statewide, nationally, and around the world.
“We thought this was very important that was a need when it was brought to us,” he said. “We need to encourage our students to be in class because that is where the learning takes place.”
The rules are participants must be a student at HCS, have no absences, no tardies, or check-outs. One student’s name from each level—elementary, middle, and high school—will be drawn at the end of each trimester for $100.
Dr. April Devine, the director of Pupil Personnel, said the goal of this is to incentivize students to go to school.
“We just want to be able to provide some incentives and make this a fun little competition for students this year to try to get attendance back on track after COVID,” she said.
The reward will reset each trimester to allow students another chance to win the $100. Devine said a student might miss a day in the first trimester, but can still be eligible for the second trimester if they don’t miss any days.
“It is not an easy thing to do and we want to encourage students to be in school and do their best,” she said.
This is just for the 2023-2024 school year. Devine said they will reevaluate it at the end of the year to see if it is something Kiwanis will want to continue sponsoring for the next year.
“I do also plan to work with some other businesses to provide other incentives like free fries or free shakes, just for other drawings throughout the year to celebrate those students that have perfect attendance,” she said.
For more information, call the DPP office at 270-825-6000.
