Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Mason Jones, 29, of Columbia, Tennessee, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Candace Conrad, 25, of Henderson, was served a warrant on Sunday for probation violation and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Richard Moore, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Noah Davis, 26, of Manitou, was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident — failure to render aid or assistance.
Cheara Scott, 31, of Princeton, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Travis Boucher, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Samuel Ramos, 26, of Madisonville, was charged saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance.
