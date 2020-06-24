The Hopkins County Genealogy Society will host its first social distancing program at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Fuze Center at Community Covenant Church.
The program will center around the 1965 Peach Orchard Road murders, and authors of the new book about the case, “More Than Blood Reveals,” are scheduled to appear.
The 45-minute program is the first to be held by the society since the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged lockdowns of public gatherings, and members are hopeful for a great turnout.
“I just think it’s an opportunity for people who have been inside to get out [and] blow the dust off of themselves if they haven’t been to too many places.” Steven Ray, a member of the Genealogical Society, said.
Since COVID-19 is still a concern in the county, the Genealogy Society is committed to providing a safe environment for its attendees.
The venue will provide adequate room for visitors to adhere to social distancing recommendations, said Ray. Chairs will be spaced approximately six feet apart at all times.
“It’s an easy place to park. You just walk right in,” Ray said. “You shouldn’t have to touch anything.”
Hand sanitizer will also be provided, and society members will be in attendance to ensure health guidelines are being followed.
The society encourages attendees to wear facial coverings but masks are not mandatory, Ray said.
The program will be on an infamous true crime story that has local ties to Hopkins County. The 1965 case is about the double kidnapping and murders of 81-year-old bank president, Edgar C. Harper, and his middle-aged daughter and caretaker, Ella Givens. Harper and Givens disappeared from Harper’s home in Logan County in late December of 1965, and their bodies were later discovered near a cemetery on Peach Orchard Road.
Some suspects were identified in the years following the case, and a subsequent trial of a suspect resulted in a full acquittal. Key individuals of the case were residents of Hopkins County, which will be expanded upon in the program.
The case remains unsolved.
There was a novel published in the 1970s about the local case, but “More than Blood Reveals” by Louisville-based authors, Becky Kelley, Diane Theiler and Jean Kinsey, offers a modern reconstruction and telling of events.
“People who know history and have followed this case will be strongly interested in the second analysis of this situation,” Ray said.
This program will be an indicator of how the Genealogy Society will provide further programming in the near future.
According to Ray, visitors should feel welcomed into a safe environment to enjoy local entertainment with the community.
“I feel very comfortable that we can follow all the guidelines and people will feel very, very comfortable to come in and hear a great program,” Ray said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.