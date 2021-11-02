Each month, the Kentucky Innovation Station hosts Innovate + Caffeinate, a free workshop for entrepreneurs of all stages. The program educates, engages and provides information for all entrepreneurs in the Madisonville area. During the one-hour presentation all those in attendance are encouraged to pour a cup of coffee and connect with other business-minded people who may be thinking of starting a business of their own.
In 2012, The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation began 1 Million Cups, a free nationwide program that was designed to develop and engage entrepreneurs all over the country. Loving this inspirational concept, the Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation wanted to bring this same attention to the area — and so in 2014, Innovate + Caffeinate was born.
Taking place the first Wednesday of every month, from 7:30am-8:30am, local entrepreneurs share not only their successes but also their failures in their business ventures.
“This is only the second event since COVID,” Ruthann Padgett, VP of Operations shared. “We are looking forward to starting back up and to highlight some great local entrepreneurs in the area.”
Tomorrow, November 3, the presentation will be held at Clark’s True Value, 624 S. Main Street. Madisonville locals, Ryan and Michelle Clark, purchased and opened the True Value during the COVID pandemic.
“This is an exciting time for the Clarks, especially to be able to open a business during the pandemic.” Padgett stated. “We really want to encourage people to come out and hear their story.”
Set your alarm for next month’s workshop, taking place, Wednesday, December 1, at MadCity Crafts. MadCity Crafts is a Do It Yourself (DIY) studio, that offers crafty step-by-step workshops, handcrafted items, DIY kits, private parties and more. The presentation will be given by owner Katie Doran. Come enjoy a cup of coffee and hear Doran share her story of how MadCity Crafts got started.
For more information about Innovate + Caffeinate,visit kentucky
innovationstation.com/innovate—caffeinate.html.
