Hopkins County native Kelcey Postlewait has been hired as the new Grapevine Elementary School principal.
Having most recently served as the curriculum coordinator at James Madison Middle School, and having taught at both Southside Elementary and West Hopkins Accelerated School, Postlewait said she is excited to bring a fresh perspective to Grapevine.
“I feel like Grapevine is focusing on what is best for their students, and I’m honored to be a part of that,” she said. “I believe in all students, and I understand that growth and achievement aren’t the same for all kids. I have the experience that’s needed to close gaps in elementary (education), and I hope to bridge the gaps between elementary and middle after having such a wonderful experience at James Madison.”
Postlewait said she has a strong commitment to seeing all kids succeed, while also helping to support teachers in their work.
“Teachers need to know that they have full support and resources available in order to instruct the student best,” she said. “Teachers have worked hard during the NTI (Nontraditional Instruction) days, and I’m thankful that they’re going to have a summer break to take a little time off and enjoy their family and some downtime.”
Because of the pandemic, the next school year is still being worked on at both the state and district levels in terms of what it will look like when reopening.
Postlewait believes Grapevine will embrace the changes and work together to continue to do what’s best for their students.
“I look forward to creating an atmosphere that fosters success at Grapevine, as well as building relationships will all stakeholders to create the best learning environment for our kids,” she said.
District Sup. Dr. Deanna Ashby said Postlewait is an excellent fit for the school, and her energy is infectious.
“Mrs. Postlewait wants Grapevine Elementary to be a place where students and staff want to be,” Ashby said in a news release. “She wants our students to feel loved and enjoy learning. She truly has not forgotten what it is like to be a classroom teacher and the struggles teachers face. As a leader, you will find her seeking their opinion and working alongside the staff in the classroom. She is going to be a great addition to the Wildcat family.”
Postlewait earned an associate degree in mathematics from Madisonville Community College; a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education with a major in reading and writing, both from Murray State University; and a Rank I in education from the University of the Cumberlands.
