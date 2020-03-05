The winter rain made driving a challenge at times in Hopkins County. It also slowed work to make one state highway safer.
Keirsten Jaggers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday that crews will need more time to finish a ditch line along Carriage Lane, or Kentucky 2281. The work is underway between Brown Road and Island Ford Road.
“They’ve been trying for the last two months, but it won’t quit raining,” Jaggers said.
Jaggers talked to a leader of the work crew Wednesday and received a new estimated completion time.
“Let’s say the end of the month,” Jaggers quoted him as saying. “But if it keeps raining.”
The goal of the work, Jaggers said, is to widen ditches and cut out small trees so water can flow better and the risk of flooding on Carriage Lane is reduced.
When it comes to a busier Hopkins County road, the news Wednesday was not so good.
“We’re looking at the fall of 2021,” Jaggers said for the completion of work on U.S. Highway 41A near North Main Street.
Jaggers blames that estimate not on the weather but a slowdown with adjusting utility lines to widen Nebo Road to five lanes.
“We’ve moved the water and the sewer,” Jaggers said. “We’re waiting on cable.”
The finished product will include a new curb, gutter and sidewalk for the two-mile stretch closest to downtown Madisonville. Drivers should expect occasional stoppages as construction equipment crosses the road.
Here’s where things stand with other construction projects across Hopkins County:
• Pennyrile Parkway — Mile markers 23-30
Traffic is one lane in both directions, as a contractor completes concrete work along the northbound side. The layout with both directions on the southbound side will be in place for the next several months. This involves two miles in southern Hopkins County and five miles in northern Christian County. Completion of the project is expected in June.
• Kentucky 70 — Milepost 13
A bridge over Clear Creek is being replaced. A signed detour is in place. This road closure with detour is anticipated to be in effect until Thursday, April 30.
