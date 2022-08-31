The city of Madisonville has recently launched a new file sharing service that will make it much easier for residents looking to keep up-to-date on the business of the Madisonville City Council.
“We’ve started a new agenda and minutes program called Civic Plus,” said City Clerk Kim Blue. “Its going to mean a lot more transparency.”
The new service will allow users to visit the City of Madisonville’s website, where they can access all pertinent data from both passed and upcoming city council meetings.
“It will show upcoming meetings,” said Blue. “We’ve also contracted with them to add all of the meetings from 2017 forward. It will have the agenda, the agenda packet and the minutes of the meeting. From 2022 forward it will also include the Youtube video of all meetings.”
The videos are the same videos that the city sends out through Facebook Live, and include all discussion and voting that takes place during the meeting.
The idea is to give residents access to all information that is considered open records without having to file an official open records request with the city.
“A lot of time we get open records request and people asks for minutes for particular dates,” she said. “This will give them access to all of those right from the website.”
Users can also subscribe to the site so that whenever new information is uploaded to the site, including agendas, minutes and videos, they will get an email notifying them that the information is available.
Minutes from meetings will typically run one meeting behind as they will not be uploaded to the site until they are approved at the following city council meetings.
The new site can be reached at: https://madisonvilleky.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx or by visiting the city’s website at https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/ and visiting the Government tab.
