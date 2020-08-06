The Pennyrile Allied Community Services has potentially been awarded $571,342 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Yesterday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was awarded $6.4 million to help public transit agencies continue operating during the pandemic, according to a news release.
The KYTC will distribute the grant funds to 16 public transit agencies serving 79 counties across the state.
PACS will receive the 5th highest amount allotted. These funds will go toward a wide range of operational expenses, including purchases of fuel and Personal Protective Equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes.
PACS Executive Director Harold Monroe said these funds would also help with maintenance, replacements and expansion of vehicles.
“It looks like COVID is going to be with us for a while, and the increased sanitation, PPE, all of those factors, there’s a cost to them, and every time we make a loop on the city transit systems, we stop and wash down the bus,” he said.
Monroe said around $320,000 of the funds would be used for replacement vehicles. He said this grant is for their city transit system. If funds were available annually, they would replace between 25 and 30 vehicles each year. Last year, in the nine counties PACS serves, they dove over 2.7 million miles.
“The biggest way to sum it up is we are a community action non-profit agency that is a distributive arm for most of the social services that the state and federal government provide,” Monroe said. “The CARES is an additional funding source that allows us to step up, if you will, and provide some additional services during a time that it is greatly needed.”
Thousands of Kentuckians depend on public transit for daily transportation. It’s how they get to doctor appointments, jobs, the grocery and other essential locations, Gov. Beshear said in the news release. These transit agencies and their employees are on the front line in our battle against COVID-19.
PACS serves Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties.
