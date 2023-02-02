KU.png

Kentucky Utilities customers who like to pay their bill in person are soon going to be out of luck as the electric provider announced this week that it would be closing the KU business office in Earlington effective March 31.

“At Kentucky Utilities, we take seriously our responsibility to power the lives of our valued customers by providing safe, reliable, sustainable energy—during blue sky days and challenging times,” the company said in a letter sent to all customers who had paid their bill in person within the last three months. “After careful evaluation—and as a result of a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer self-service use and best practices among similar utilities—we’ve decided to close all business offices across the LG&E, KU and ODP service territories.”

