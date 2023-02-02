Kentucky Utilities customers who like to pay their bill in person are soon going to be out of luck as the electric provider announced this week that it would be closing the KU business office in Earlington effective March 31.
“At Kentucky Utilities, we take seriously our responsibility to power the lives of our valued customers by providing safe, reliable, sustainable energy—during blue sky days and challenging times,” the company said in a letter sent to all customers who had paid their bill in person within the last three months. “After careful evaluation—and as a result of a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer self-service use and best practices among similar utilities—we’ve decided to close all business offices across the LG&E, KU and ODP service territories.”
Following the closing of the business office, KU says that there are a number of options available to customers, including:
• Mobile pay using the LG&E and KU mobile app
• Phone payments available 24/7
• In-person cash payment with local retail partners
“We have partnered with retail businesses to accept cash payments on our behalf,” KU stated. “You can find your nearest retail location at lge-ku.com/payment.”
According to that website, the local businesses that currently accept payment on behalf of KU are all Dollar General locations, CVS Pharmacy, Family Dollar, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart in Hanson.
“Obviously the loss of a business in a community is always devastating but from a business perspective it’s understandable,” said Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson. “Businesses are downsizing because of digital payment options which save them money as well as other reasons that make sense financially.”
Jackson, in just his second month as mayor, hopes to see that negative turn into a positive.
“The negative for us is that we will lose tax dollars but the positive is that that building may become a new thriving business,” he said. “It’s a well kept building with a drive through, plenty of parking and storage space so it is a prime place for a ton of businesses. Though we will mourn the loss of a staple in our city I truly believe we will see someone occupy that building one day to replace the loss KU and possibly progress the city in other ways.”
The planned closure will reportedly only impact business offices, local service departments will continue to operate as they had previously.
