During Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Earlington, council members continued to address their frustrations in the appearance of their beloved town and how to possibly improve the city infrastructures along with wanting to entice new residents to move to town.
According to Mayor Hunt, there are multiple vacant lots throughout town with many buildings that have been taken down and cleaned up, however, there are still plenty more. The work is ongoing and it has been difficult to get contractors to come to Earlington.
“I think we need to look at the pricing that we’re selling these properties for, I think we can do better,” Council Member, Robert Cottoner said. “There are people out of homes in the Dawson area because of the tornado, and many of those people would love to move to Earlington, if they can find property.”
“We don’t have a good city population, no one is interested in coming to Earlington to live and I don’t know why. We need to help get people to come. We as council members are so proud and happy to live in Earlington. I don’t know why people won’t come,” Council Member, Wanda Wilson said. “I’ve lived here for 50 years, I think it’s the best place on earth.”
Cottoner shared that even with Earlington’s loss of the school, which was a big drawl, many people still want to come to Earlington. “The town’s infrastructure is bad and sad. So many people want to come here, it’s safe for children, there’s very little crime. We’ve been without a police force for a long time and we’re still making it. We need to be able to bring people here.”
Mayor Hunt stated that he has spoken to six different contracting crews, along with Habitat for Humanity, and no one is interested in investing in Earlington.
“They won’t come over here and build spec houses. A spec house is up for speculation, maybe it’ll sell, maybe it won’t. This area isn’t nearly as hot as Madisonville, so contractors don’t want to come to here.”
The ongoing struggle on how to clean up and expand Earlington is top of mind for the council members and community members alike. If you have suggestions or would like to offer a way to help, please reach out to the city of Earlington or feel free to attend a city council meeting the second Tuesday of each month.
