Back in Time

You can almost feel the cold just by looking at this file photo from The Messenger's archives. Though we aren't sure if these loyal fans were watching football, soccer or perhaps a band competition, we think we've spotted a Madisonville sweatshirt amongst the crowd. If you recognize any of these diehard supporters or remember the event, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.