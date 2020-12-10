Instead of having a living Nativity during their church service, First Christian Church of Madisonville will offer a drive-thru silhouette available for all to see.
“We came up with a unique way to do this, because with COVID-19 we knew we couldn’t do a typical living Nativity scene because of the proximity to everybody,” said Kara Foster, senior minister at the church. “So we tried to find a new way to tell this story.”
Having Mary and Joseph wear masks might ruin the image for people, she said. Instead, the church will offer five different scenes from the birth of Jesus depicted as silhouettes and shadows.
The first scene will depict the angel first coming to Mary, the second is Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem, the third scene is the shepherd in the field keeping watch over his flock, the fourth scene is the wise men heading to the manger and the last scene is Mary, Joseph and the baby.
The scenes will circle the driveway of the church and as people enter, they will get some cookies and information. They can turn their radio to 105.9 FM to listen to music just for the occasion.
Five different groups will be involved in the living Nativity, and each scene has a different family group to help keep people safe. She said one group is actually made up of friends not family, but they have been quarantining together.
“That is why we felt good about putting them together,” said Foster.
There will be luminaries lighting the pathway to show people where to go. Foster said the Nativity is only open for an hour because the same people will be outside for the duration and it can be tricky keeping them outside longer. She said participants will be layering their clothing underneath their costumes to help keep warm.
Foster said the church has been excited to tell the Nativity story this way. Everyone she contacted for help agreed.
“Everybody said they were happy to volunteer, whether to make a frame, set up lights or to be in the Nativity itself or to buy the cookies,” said Foster.
This is a hard time of the year normally, but with the pandemic more people are experiencing grief, loss and hardship, she said.
“We just wanted to give the community something special to remember the reason for the season,” said Foster.
She said while the idea came because of COVID-19, she is open to continuing it in the future.
The drive-thru silhouette will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive in Madisonville. There is a back up date for Sunday, Dec. 20. If there are changes to the plan, Foster said the church will post on their Facebook page.
