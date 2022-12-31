The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Sabrina L. Terry, was charged, December 30, 2022, for criminal littering and giving false identifying information, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 1:38 am
Timothy F. Smith, was charged, December 29, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident with failure to assist.
Bobby Kittinger, was charged, December 29, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting.
Felicia Davenport, was charged, December 24, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Heath D. Alexander, was charged, December 29, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking.
Nataleesha Nicole Burgess, was charged, December 29, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
