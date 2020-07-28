Another piece of Hopkins County history hangs in the law library at the Hopkins County Justice Center.
Just recently, the robe of former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Thomas B. Spain Jr. has been hung in the resource room named in his honor, said Hopkins County Family Court Judge Susan McClure.
Judge Spain, a Madisonville native, started his judgeship career in 1973, when he was appointed as circuit judge of Caldwell and Hopkins counties. He served in that capacity for about 17 years before running for the Kentucky Supreme Court. He was elected in 1990 and retired in 1995.
Charles Boteler, who is from Nortonville, met Judge Spain when he became a lawyer.
Boteler remembers Judge Spain as a kind person who helped out young lawyers in the court system.
“I developed a lot of respect for him,” said Boteler. “From my perspective, he was an excellent judge.”
Spain was also demanding as he expected orders and plea deals to be well-written.
“He was not hesitant to correct,” said Boteler, who took Judge Spain’s spot in the circuit court and was then elected to the same position.
Judge Spain served on the Kentucky Supreme Court for more than four years before retiring.
In early 2012, when the Hopkins County Justice Center construction was near completion, the committee in charge of the project agreed that the law library should be called the Thomas B. Spain Resource Room and a sign should denote that fact.
Spain died in December 2013 at the West Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was 85.
