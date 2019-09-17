Chief: Fires blocks apart 'deliberately set'

The Madisonville fire chief says two weekend fires at homes three blocks from each other were "deliberately set." One of them left a woman injured.
Crews were called first to East Broadway and Caroline streets around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. They found heavy flames coming from the front of the home. The unidentified woman escaped by jumping out a bedroom window.
"Two people lived in the home," Fire Chief John Dunning said Monday. "A male was not home, as he had gone to the store."
The woman was treated for cuts on her face but declined to be taken to a hospital. Firefighters rescued three dogs and three cats from the home and turned them over to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
The second fire erupted around 10:10 p.m. at 412 Hall St. It caused about $1,000 in damage. No one was hurt.
Dunning said Monday evening that both fires began on the front porches of both structures. A fire department report indicated a pile of newspapers was found at the base of the Hall Street blaze. Police have not released a cause for the fire on East Broadway or announced any arrests
connected to the incidents.
The injured woman was placed under the care of the American Red Cross. Western Kentucky Red Cross Chapter Executive Director Evelyn Miller said Monday her agency is helping with the couple's immediate needs, such as food, clothing and medication.
"Unless you've been through a fire, you really don't grasp the emotional needs and concerns," Miller said. She compared the impact to having a death in the family.
The East Broadway fire left the mobile home extensively damaged. The amount is estimated at $11,000. By comparison, Dunning told the Madisonville City Council on Monday that all city fires in August had $700 in total losses.
