The Madisonville Regional Airport finally broke ground on its new T-hangar after nearly a year of planning and numerous roadblocks, according to Airport Board's Chairman Jimmy Riddle.
"You wouldn't believe it if you saw it before, but they worked three or four days last week," said Riddle.
The area for the new hangar has been cleared and flattened and is ready for next week's lime stabilization, he said.
"They have stripped the vegetation away, taken measurements and grades," said Airport Manager Rick Bivins. "They have done what is called a proof roll to see how much soil compaction there is, and now they are crunching numbers to see what the plan of attack is. It's progress."
With stabilization planned for Monday, Riddle said he believes Pollard and Sons, the subcontractor for the project, will have the area paved by the end of next week.
"I think we could be paving next week," he said. "What we're going to do is blacktop over where the building's going and then probably wait until spring to start building."
After last month's emergency request from the city, Riddle
said "the city stepped up to the plate and said, 'we'll cover the parts that don't get reimbursed.' "
Madisonville City Council voted at a meeting last month to declare an emergency so paving could resume on the T-hangar area with a final price tag of $196,000. However; after the city's vote, the Federal Aviation Association and the state - both of which were set to fund the project but had hesitations and stipulations - took notice, said Riddle.
After the vote, Riddle went to a conference for the Kentucky Aviation Association and met with the head of aviation, Todd Block, and apprised him with the updated information. Block told Riddle what the city did was unbelievable.
"Block said, 'I'm going to do everything I can to help,' and then we finally got the head of the Memphis FAA on the phone, and I believe Todd must have talked to him at the conference, 'cause we got him on the phone, and all of a sudden, the money was approved," Riddle said. "All that changed because of what the city did. In other words, the city showed support for the airport, and then all of a sudden, everybody jumped on board. All of a sudden, the FAA changed their mind and said, 'We'll cover everything,' and the state said that they were still going to give the airport the extra money it had promised. So now, we have $300,000 next year for other projects."
Bivins said the FAA approved the funds so project could be completed.
"We can get it done, and we can get our customers back in the run, and the FAA has wheels in motion to reimburse," he said.
