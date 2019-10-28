A McCracken County deputy jailer faces misconduct, drug trafficking and contraband charges following a jail contraband investigation.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office and county jail personnel investigated allegations that came to light earlier this week, Sheriff Matt Carter said. McCracken County Jailer David Knight informed investigators that he received information that a deputy jailer had been smuggling items inside the facility.
Carter said the investigation concluded Raheem Tenner, 23, had been smuggling tobacco, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones and other items to inmates over the past month.
Deputies arrested Tenner on Wednesday, and he was terminated from the jail. He is charged with first-degree official misconduct, first-degree promoting contraband and trafficking in marijuana.
Also on Wednesday, undercover detectives contacted two women believed to be involved in the smuggling, and arranged for them to bring items and cash near the jail, Carter said.
Savannah Sutton, 19, and Ricosha Young, 27, were arrested after deputies said they arrived at the parking lot at various times in possession of drugs and other items, Carter said.
Sutton was attempting to bring smokeless tobacco and cash to Shawn Sutton, who was convicted in July of first-degree assault and attempted murder, Carter said. She is charged with second-degree complicity to promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Young was found in possession of tobacco, marijuana and other drugs she intended to give Tenner to smuggle into the jail, Carter said.
She is charged with first-degree trafficking in hydrocodone, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree trafficking in Xanax, trafficking in marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and no driver's license.
Shawn Sutton, 44, is charged with second-degree promoting contraband.
Another inmate, Epionn Lee-McCampbell, 21, is charged with first-degree promoting contraband.
McCampbell is awaiting trial on murder and fetal homicide charges.
Knight posted the sheriff's release on the jail's Facebook page, along with a brief statement.
"While its disheartening to share this kind of news, I want the public to know neither me nor my administration will tolerate this kind of behavior," Knight wrote.
Carter said additional charges and/or arrests are likely as the investigation continues.
