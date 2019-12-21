Common Garments for the Common Good

Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Standing in the doorway, Ninna Carroll, 5, of Madisonville holds her presents tight during Common Garments Ministry's Christmas Toy Giveaway in Nebo Friday night. Last year, Common Garments served 88 people during its giveaway and anticipated the same this year. "These toys are new, and we try to give at least three toys and a new coat to each kid," said co-founder Roger Parish. "If we can, if we have more, they can try to wait around and come back through for more. We've got more this year than we've ever had." At Common Garments, Parish said they give everything away. "We don't sell anything, it's all free. For some people, they can't afford Christmas, so this is an extension of what we do." Common Garments Ministry is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. They will be closed Saturday through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 for the holidays. For more information, call 270-249-0190.
