In recent days the Messenger has learned that the race for 4th District State Representative has gotten a little more confusing than was originally believed, due to a combination of legislative changes and an error in one candidate’s filing.
When voters look at the ballot for the May 17th primary, if they are Republican they will see a three-way race for state representative, while Democrats will see two candidates on their ballot. Neither of those is actually correct.
In the Republican race, candidate Bobby Girvin filed his candidacy incorrectly at the secretary of state’s office in Frankfort. He told the Messenger that when he recruited his two witnesses to sign his paperwork, he failed to make sure that they were both members of the Republican party. That error makes his filing void. Any votes cast for Girvin in the primary will not count.
Girvin is still seeking office. He filed as a write-in candidate on March 29. According to County Clerk Keenan Cloern, however, write-ins are not allowed until the November General Election. He will face Democrat candidate Byron Hobgood and either David Sharp or Wade Williams in November. His name will not appear on that ballot, voters will have to write it in.
In the Democrat race, candidate Ronnie Heady does not live in Hopkins County and has had to withdraw from the race. Heady filed his candidacy before the state legislature voted to change the state representative districts. At the time of his filing he did live within the fourth district. That means county attorney Byron Hobgood is running unopposed.
Both errors were discovered after the final date to make changes to the ballot, so both Girvin and Heady will still appear on the ballot.
