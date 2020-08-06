Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley described new class formats and safety procedures ahead of the first day of classes on Aug. 17 at Madisonville’s weekly COVID-19 update broadcast..
Incoming free fresh produce and the impact on local businesses were also discussed.
Hopkins County has reached over 400 confirmed cases in total with three new being reported on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 402 cases have been recorded in the county.
In total, 34 citizens have passed away due to coronavirus and 314 have recovered.
Fifty-four active cases remain in Hopkins County.
In Kentucky, 546 new cases and one death were reported on Wednesday.
During the weekly update with Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Dr. Kelley announced several new safety features and practices introduced for this upcoming semester at MCC.
“I want you to know that it’s going to look a little bit different,” Kelley said. “But we’re doing everything we can to make it safe.”
Capacity limits in classes have been reduced and many rooms have been modified to ensure every student will be seated at least six feet apart.
Students will also be required to wear facial coverings during class. Faculty and staff will also be wearing some kind of facial covering at all times.
“If you have a medical condition and say, ‘I don’t think I can do that,’ come talk to us because we have alternatives,” Kelley said.
Students and staff will also be asked to conduct “healthy self-checks” every day before coming to campus, according to Kelley. The self-checks include taking one’s temperature daily and answering specific questions related to their health.
If students or staff feel ill, they should inform their instructor or supervisor and refrain from entering campus, Kelley said.
Stairways and elevators will now be separated by directional signage for “up” and “down” usage.
“Some of our smaller hallways are one-way hallways,” Kelley said. “But we’ve tried to really work with the flow of traffic to make it all work well.”
Floor markers will also be distributed throughout the building in areas that may facilitate lines.
Student gathering areas, such as the student lounge and student study areas, have changed, according to Kelley. A limited amount of seating will be available, but many of the seats are blocked off to ensure social distancing.
Also, a lot of plexiglass barriers have been installed in high traffic areas to protect both the person working in that area and the students and visitors being served, Kelley said.
Computer labs will be available with limited hours to provide adequate time for sanitation following every use.
Every parking lot on each campus will provide outdoor Internet access for students to sit in their car and use the internet, Kelley said.
While health and safety remain a concern in the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelley said she wanted to encourage returning or incoming students to achieve their education goals.
“We have talked with some students who say, ‘I’m just not sure, first of all, if I feel good about coming back into crowds,’ and we’ve also had some that say, ‘I’m not sure what’s going to happen with child care, so I’m not sure I can come back to class.’ ” Kelley said. “Please don’t let those things stop you from continuing your education.”
Many alternatives to the traditional classroom are being offered this semester, according to Kelley. In addition to online classes, students can also sign up for synchronous learning or hybrid courses.
In synchronous learning, classes will be split from being served online and in-person. For example, if a class is held two days a week, one session will be in-person with a few students and the other will be online.
In hybrid courses, a student returns to campus once every two weeks while the rest of the class is virtually delivered.
Traditional face-to-face classes are now also held in larger rooms to maintain social distance.
Registration for classes at MCC are still open until Aug. 14. If a person has a concern, they can contact the school at 270-824-8657.
In other news, city and county officials announced:
• another truckload of free, fresh produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the following locations: Hopkins County Government Center, Nebo City Hall, Charleston Fire Department Flea Market, Dawson Springs Town Square, White Plains City Hall, Earlington City Hall, Mortons Gap City Hall, Hanson City Hall and Nortonville City Hall.
• local businesses are struggling and require community support, officials said. Tommy D’z, located inside parkway plaza mall, announced via Facebook that they will be forced to close permanently unless traffic picks up.
