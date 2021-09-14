Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Tony Glover Jr., 32, of Unadilla, Georgia, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to produce an insurance card.
Daniel Stanley, 43, of White Plains, was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Emily Fox, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Claude Johnson, 24, of Paducah, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Nathaniel Winningham, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
James Henry, 43, of Greenville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
David Loney, 33, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Dillon Cox, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Patrick Murphy, 29, of Louisville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
James Garner, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Rowlands, 39, of Princeton, was charged Friday with no registration plates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Singleton, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with probation violation.
