It's time to 'Fall Back'

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday as Kentuckians switch to Standard Time. That means we will get back the hour of sleep we lost during the spring time change in March.
When going to bed on Saturday night, adjust your clocks back one hour. For example, if going to bed at 11 p.m. Saturday, turn your clocks to 10 p.m. That way, your clocks will be accurate when you awaken Sunday.
Since 2007, daylight saving time begins in most states on the second Sunday of March and ends in November on the first Sunday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.