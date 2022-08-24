The MCC Singers have a full season coming up for the 2022-23 year, starting with a December concert at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
“Only 14 rehearsals until Christmas!” says director Dr. Bill Thomas. “Join the MCC singers as we prepare for a fantastic Christmas experience with The Winds of Christmas Instrumental Ensemble, Choral groups from Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins High Schools, and The Tradewater Brass Quintet.”
The MCC Singers is a choral ensemble, which is open to all community members starting at high school age. Sept. 6 will mark the first rehearsal of the season, starting at 5:30p.m. Regular rehearsals will meet every Tuesday at 5:30p.m. throughout the season.
The Christmas concert is slated for Friday, Dec. 16 at 7p.m.
All new and returning singers will meet in the C-90 room in the John H. Gray Building at the Madisonville Community College Campus. If you are interested in joining the MCC Singers please contact Toby Roberts for more information, 270-824-8652 or via email toby.roberts@kctcs.edu
