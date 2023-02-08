Madisonville Community College’s Fermentation and Agricultural Program are partnering with the only ‘gastropub’ in town, The Crowded House, to present “The Farmer and the Fermenter,” an event that will showcase produce and beer that are all the products of local college students.

Taking place at The Crowded House, located at 26 E. Center Street, Thursday at 6 p.m., there will be one-time offerings that the college students crafted, brewed and cultivated for guests to enjoy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.