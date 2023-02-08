Madisonville Community College’s Fermentation and Agricultural Program are partnering with the only ‘gastropub’ in town, The Crowded House, to present “The Farmer and the Fermenter,” an event that will showcase produce and beer that are all the products of local college students.
Taking place at The Crowded House, located at 26 E. Center Street, Thursday at 6 p.m., there will be one-time offerings that the college students crafted, brewed and cultivated for guests to enjoy.
“We are so excited to showcase and support the Fermentation Science and Agriculture Department at Madisonville Community College,” Christopher Devoto, Executive Chef/Co-Owner of The Crowded House said. “Personally, I used to grow produce before taking over The Crowded House, so the opportunity to partner with the College has been a uniquely wonderful experience that I am proud to share with the community.”
Program Coordinator for Fermentation Sciences at MCC, Mike Deal, shared that this is the second release event for the Fermentation program, however, this will be the first time that the Agriculture Program will be alongside them.
According to Deal, the MCC Winter Lager release is the culmination of the Fermentation Science students’ hard work throughout their time in the program, and it allows them to share with the public what they’ve studied from start to finish in terms of recipe development, process control, quality control, and a final product.
“Students will be on hand at the event to be recognized and answer any questions attendees may have. Crowded House Owner, Chris Devoto, will have two phenomenal salads prepared that will pair well with the lager. The AG students work hard year-round in the hydroponics greenhouse and produce the best tasting lettuce, spinach, kale, and microgreens around. It’s awesome how the two programs collaborated to help with this event,” Deal said.
Devoto gave the MCC students a general idea of what type of beer they wanted to serve, with February being one of the colder months here in Western Kentucky. The goal was to offer a beer that would be well-received by craft beer lovers as well as those who are simply looking to try something new, different, and local. The result was simply named, “MCC’s Winter Lager”. Deal said it is a bock-style beer that is copper in color with the perfect malt/hops balance to keep it crisp and light in body. Not too strong it came in at 5.9% ABV, with a clean finish.
Crowded House General Manager, Ashley Sutton shared just how important these offerings are in the community. This event will not only showcase the beer that the students brewed and the greens that the students grew, but it will bring awareness to both programs that the college has to offer.
“Many of the residents in our area did not even know that a fermentation program was offered at Madisonville Community College before our first release party back in August, which was a huge success,” Sutton said.
Assistant Professor in Agriculture at MCC, April Duncan, shared how excited she is for her students to be able to show off their work to the community as well. This is the first time they will partake in an event like this, and they look forward to it.
“Local food and sustainability are important in today’s economy due to the supply chain issues,” Duncan said. “Agriculture is equally important as it is the backbone of humanity. My goal with the Agriculture Program is to raise awareness and educate others about growing your own food and being more sustainable for future generations. I hope that this product will show what can be provided locally and encourage others to do the same.”
According to Duncan this is something that they have hoped and planned to do for quite sometime, since January of 2019 to be exact. Not many are aware that MCC currently offers six agriculture associate pathways and six certificates focusing on Agronomy, Ag Business, Horticulture, Ag Technology, Ag Education, and Animal Science.
The program offers online learning options and hands on learning. Students can explore hydroponics, agricultural sustainability, current technology, agricultural business management, and animal husbandry. With this program, students will also be able to transfer the two-year associate degree to bachelor’s degree programs at many state colleges and universities.
“Local food is crucial to our economy. I am excited to be able to share the greenhouse products with the community and hope to have more events like this in the future,” Duncan said.
“Community support has been overwhelming and I hope they will come out tomorrow night and support the students and the programs at this release event,” Deal said.
For more information about the event be sure to visit either The Crowded House on Facebook or the MCC Fermentation Program on Facebook.
