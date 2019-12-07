As parents, guardians and kindergartners approached the doors of Pride Avenue Elementary on Thursday night, they were greeted by a conductor who, in a familiar blue suit and hat with a black bill, clipped each student's golden ticket.
For the last nine years, the school has invited its kindergartners to an evening full of literacy and hot cocoa during its "Polar Express" night.
"We love to get the parents and kids involved," said Pride's Family Resource Coordinator, Debrina Duvall, who has organized each event. "It's a magical night for them. There is so much staff help that it's magical for us, too."
After students' tickets were punched, they gathered around the Christmas tree in front of the school. Teachers read various children's stories to begin the evening. After each story, the kindergartners led everyone in classic Christmas songs. Parents, children and teachers dressed in their pajamas - just like in the book.
"It's really heart-wrenching," said Duvall. "Listening to the story and watching the kids interact while it's being read is my favorite part."
After the songs finished, students settled in as Pride Principal Kristy Saint read "The Polar Express." The anticipation was palpable as students peered over each other to see the book's illustrations.
Once the story finished, students were escorted to the cafeteria where cookies and hot chocolate were waiting for them. When everyone was seated, the sound of music filled the room. Of course, it was the song "Hot Chocolate" from the movie. What adults and children saw next brought smiles to many faces and laughter to others. Teachers, dressed like the "Hot Chocolate" servers from the movie, whirled around the cafeteria in a choreographed dance.
"This is one of my very favorite books," Saint said to the students. "And it's one of my very favorite movies."
With everyone finishing their hot chocolate, a surprise visitor walked in the room, jingling bells only those who still believed could hear. Santa had come to Pride. Students were able to tell him a Christmas wish and have their photo taken.
"This event launches the Christmas season," said Saint. "It is so special to see the kids and their faces light up. I also love the pajamas and that our teachers go all out for this event."
As the night wrapped up, one parent turned to Duvall and said, "Thank you so much; this was amazing."
If you want to experience the same infectious Christmas spirit that was felt at the school, organizers encourage you to come see their "Polar Express" float at the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. today.
"We have an awesome, awesome 'Polar Express' float," said Saint. "Make sure you're at the parade, and look for our float on Saturday."
