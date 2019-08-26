A woman Mayfield police wanted in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting has turned herself in.
Hayden Dunigan, 28, of Mayfield turned herself in at the Mayfield Police Department on Thursday afternoon, Mayfield police Detective Nathan Young said. She was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Police had been looking for Dunigan for about a month. She is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Young previously said Dunigan was riding in a vehicle with Dimetri Ross and Stanford Shelton on June 18, the night police say Shelton fired into a duplex on West Lee Street, hitting SaVannah Hancock. Hancock later died from her injuries. Shelton was apparently aiming for Jerrod Powell, who lived in the apartment on the other end of the duplex, police said.
Dunigan had dated Ross previously, Young said. Police believe the shooting was the result of a leadership dispute in a local faction of the Vice Lords gang.
Conspiracy to commit murder carries a penalty of 20 to 50 years or up to life in prison.
