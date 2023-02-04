MCC 1

Madisonville Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant students Mattie Williams, left, and Emilee Martin role play what to do for a client recovering from a hip replacement and educating about walker safety and tub transfer safety.

 Submitted photo

One of the more diverse careers in the medical field is probably Occupational Therapy Assistant, and students looking to enter that field are being trained right here in Madisonville.

Dr. Kim Qualls, Madisonville Community College’s OTA program director, said she trains her students to work with people of all ages and help them participate in things they want to do and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities.

