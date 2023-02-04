One of the more diverse careers in the medical field is probably Occupational Therapy Assistant, and students looking to enter that field are being trained right here in Madisonville.
Dr. Kim Qualls, Madisonville Community College’s OTA program director, said she trains her students to work with people of all ages and help them participate in things they want to do and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities.
“It includes habilitation and rehabilitation,” she said. “We may work with a baby in the NICU, or we may work with a child in the school system with behavioral management or handwriting activities, or we may work with someone who is an adolescent who needs some life skills because of an intellectual disability.”
She said OTA could work in a school setting, acute care hospital setting, outpatient setting, home health, or long-term care.
“If you don’t like to work in one setting, you have the ability to transition into another setting,” said Qualls.
One of the misconceptions about Occupational Therapy Assistants and Occupational Therapists is that they are nurses, and they are not, she said. OTs have their own degree and profession and OTA work under the direct supervision of an OT.
To be an Occupational Therapy Assistant, you need to have at least an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree.
The OTA program is only offered at two KCTCS system schools Madisonville and Jefferson Community College. Qualls said once a student completes their prerequisites, which usually takes two semesters, the OTA program takes 18 months.
“It is three full-time semesters, and we do not have classes in the summer,” she said.
The first two semesters of the program are in the classroom learning the didactic portion, textbook. Then students will complete two eight-week, for a total of 16 weeks, of field experience, where they do on-the-job training.
“When you are doing your two eight-week fieldwork placements, you will be placed at two different settings, so that gives you an opportunity to work in different types of settings to figure out what the place is for you,” said Qualls.
Some of the primary courses students go through are a pediatric course, OT, working with elders in occupational therapy, a home course on working with people with mental disorders, then a course on physical dysfunctions.
“Those are the primary courses we have, and that gives you an idea of the cross-section of people we work with,” said Qualls.
She said a lot of her students are non-traditional and already have a bachelor’s degree in something or even a master’s degree. They go back to school to do something they enjoy.
She said they take 16 students for each cohort or each year. The application deadline to join the next cohort for fall 2023 is March 31.
Qualls said she is always interested in helping anyone who may have questions. Her contact information is on the MCC website under the OTA program.
For more information on the Occupational Therapy Assistant program or to apply, visit the college’s website at https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/ and search Occupational Therapy Assistant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.