Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Mercedes O. Littlepage, 21, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with criminal possession of a forged instrument second-degree (identify) on a Madisonville Police Department warrant.
• DeKayvious R. Duvall, 29, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with fugitive from another state on a Madisonville Police Department warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Alex N. Pellegrini, 20, of Earlington was charged on Wednesday with assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury).
• Joshua D. Durham, 33, of Bremen was charged on Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident -- failure to render aid or assistance and failure to produce insurance card on a Hopkins County warrant. He was charged with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant. He was also charged with burglary, second-degree, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury) and terroristic threatening, third-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
