Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Angela Jones, of Bremen, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Tyler Bivins, 21, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, no registration plates, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Bobby Arnett, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal mischief.
Jeannia Amar, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Emmanuel Hall, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Wheeler, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Angela Shanks, 38, of Slaughters, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
Brittany Payton, 23, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Mickey Grant, 65, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Tony Pettus, 55, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
