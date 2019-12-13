City officials prepare for stormwater inspections

Go to a movie in Madisonville this weekend, and you'll probably see a short message from the city about water. It's one way that Madisonville stays legal with its stormwater drainage system -- even though it's violating Kentucky statutes in other ways.
City Engineer Eric Hickman says the city is working to resolve drainage issues. But other officials already are warning that a new fee or tax ultimately might be involved.
Hickman explained where things stand at a Madisonville City Council committee meeting last week. He said state inspectors took the unusual step of checking the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System two years in a row. In both 2017 and 2018, they found the city out of compliance in 12 areas, largely in record-keeping.
But then in March, Hickman moved from Paducah and became city engineer.
"We have been doing what we need to do," he said. "Now I think we're fine."
Hickman said the commonwealth has agreed not to conduct another inspection until next spring. But he noted the federal Environmental Protection Agency will begin its first-ever inspections of Kentucky stormwater systems in the spring as well. Three locations in western Kentucky will be chosen.
"I'm hoping they don't come here yet," Hickman told the council.
He explained the EPA can issue fines, while the commonwealth is more willing to work with city governments on improvements.
City Attorney Joe Evans recalled when the city considered a "utility tax" of sorts to build a fund for storm drainage improvements.
"It would be a flat fee on a residential structure," he said, with a "sliding fee" based on the size of a roof or parking lot.
Evans said despite several public meetings on the idea around 10 years ago, "it never got any legs under it." He thinks the public would have to be sold again on paying for drainage improvements now.
Hickman realizes that could be hard.
"Stormwater is not a sexy issue," he said. "It's underground, and it takes a lot of paperwork."
Evans added in some cases, it might be easier for Madisonville to acquire areas that flood frequently, instead of reacting to continual disasters. The city decided to do that earlier this year with a property on Rosemont Drive, largely using federal grant money.
The City Council is expected to approve three ordinances related to stormwater at its Monday meeting. They include a new ordinance on runoff control.
Some of the language practically requires an engineering degree to understand. The proposed new ordinance has a section on "water quality volume" which includes the equation, "WQv = 3,630 x Rv x P x A."
