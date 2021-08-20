Breaking Bread will resume serving meals to those in need on Saturday.
President John McCurry said when COVID-19 hit, the charitable organization was forced to stop serving meals but was maintained its pantry.
“Now, we are going back to giving away meals as well,” he said. “We are just glad to be able to do what we are doing.”
Breaking Bread will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for those in need of groceries. in addition, free BBQ meals with sides will be served during that time.
McCurry said Hanson First United Methodist Church is providing the to-go meals.
“The meals will just be for those present,” he said.
The church is preparing for 250 to 300 people.
Before COVID-19, when people came to eat a meal, they would sit down and be served like in a restaurant, he said. Now, the meals are to-go and brought out to people.
“That is our process at the moment,” he said. “Hopefully, we won’t be doing that much longer. Hopefully, in the near future we will be able to get back indoors and have the people seated and wait on them as we have in the past.”
McCurry said volunteers are still needed to sack groceries, push shopping carts and take meals out to vehicles. He asks that volunteers come at 10 a.m. to prepare before customers start showing up.
Precautions inside the building to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will be taken. McCurry asks that anyone not vaccinated wear a mask.
Breaking Bread is open every third Saturday of the month. The next distribution day and meal will be on Sept. 18.
For more information, call 270-635-044 or visit the Breaking Bread Facebook page.
