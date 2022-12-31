As we sit here on the last day of 2022, it is only natural to reflect back on the year we just had. The good. The bad. The challenges. The accomplishments. Another trip around the sun has come to an end and a fresh start is upon us.

Governor Andy Beshear took the podium to share some of The Commonwealth’s accomplishments of 2022, along with some unfinished business and milestones.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.