As we sit here on the last day of 2022, it is only natural to reflect back on the year we just had. The good. The bad. The challenges. The accomplishments. Another trip around the sun has come to an end and a fresh start is upon us.
Governor Andy Beshear took the podium to share some of The Commonwealth’s accomplishments of 2022, along with some unfinished business and milestones.
“You could stand in the middle of what used to be a subdivision and just turn and not see a structure standing,” exclaimed Beshear as he thought back to Dec. 10, 2021. “It’s incredible how far we’ve come, even though we still have a lot to do.”
365 days later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bremen are in the middle of rebuilding and restoring hope within their communities. After the wind, in came the water. Eastern Kentucky faced the devastating flooding in July.
“Our commitment is to be there until every home, every structure is rebuilt, and you bet I’m gonna be there,” declared Beshear.
Here in Hopkins County,
The year was dominated by the continued recovery efforts from the December tornado.
“From cleanup to rebuilding, this effort was the focus of my attention most of the year. The members of the Fiscal were amazing assets for the county in very difficult circumstances. We got the majority of the debris cleaned up very quickly and rebuilding efforts are going well but slower than we would like. I was chosen as the KY Emergency Management Judge/Executive of the year.,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said.
Whitfield shared that we also had an ice storm in January that strained the public works department but they did a great job getting the roads cleared and keeping the county going. The July floods in Eastern Kentucky were a challenge as well. Even though they did not affect us directly Whitfield spent several days there hoping to help them speed their recovery efforts.
“I believe this was helpful to my counterparts in the East due the our recent experience with the tornado. Then we had the subzero temperatures over Christmas which made everything more difficult, from travel to water systems it was a struggle,” Whitfield.
According to Whitfield, Hopkins County finally broke ground on the Madisonville/Hopkins County sports complex which will be a great asset for the area. This facility should be completed in late 2023.
Ahlstrom has been working to complete their $70 million expansion which will provide 50 good paying jobs in Hopkins County. We continue to work with broadband providers to increase access to high speed internet and we are making progress but it’s much slower than county officials would like.
Real property tax rates lowered and the Red Cross is settled back in Hopkins County.
“2022 was definitely a challenging year and extremely difficult for so many people. We made it through some difficult times. 2023 is looking great and I expect several great announcements coming for Hopkins County,” Whitfield said.
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Miller shared,
During 2022, we continued our partnership with Retail Strategies out of Birmingham, Alabama. Retail Strategies is our trusted partner for identifying prospects and recruiting businesses. They work to identify retail and restaurants for our community and handle outreach on behalf of Madisonville and Hopkins County. In addition, they offer us retailer access and real estate expertise.
The Chamber partners with The City of Madisonville, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Hopkins Fiscal Court to engage this firm. On a recent visit, to Madisonville they toured the location of the new sports complex, other commercial properties on the market and areas with new housing developments started and planned. Those touring are extremely encouraged about our community’s growth during 2023.
As far as advocacy and education in 2022,
The Chamber brought in 135 new members during 2022, making us a 600-member strong organization.
“We are expanding our staff in 2023 to focus on member retention,” Miller said. “Belonging to the Chamber equals a voice, visibility, connection, and credibility. All things that are extremely important as we advocate on issues important to these members including building a competitive tax climate in our state, addressing ways to solve the workforce crisis which includes the availability of affordable child care.”
When we asked our members what issues they most encounter with the available workforce in 2022 they responded with Lack of professional responsibility (punctuality, working well with others, and communication skills.
The Chamber added a State of Education Breakfast to our events for the upcoming year.
“In addition to adding the Education Breakfast and a Discussion with our State Legislators event, we will continue with our popular State of the Cities and County Address, Evening of the Stars Annual Dinner, Chamber Golf Classic, and Holiday Open House,” Miller stated.
In 2022, we stepped up our holiday shop local promotion by adding Small Business Season with a social media post promoting shopping local daily through the end of the year. We are working on additional ways to step up these programs in 2023 including the new Love Local Punch.
“We plan to increase our focus in 2023 on the Ambassador program and engage our volunteers in more activities,” Miller said.
With a lot of exciting things to come in the New Year, Hopkins County leaders are looking forward to a bright and promising 2023 for the community.
