As the global response to the COVID-19 evolves, local entities like the Dawson Springs Rotary Club have continued to be creative in an attempt to remain successful in their service to their community.
With that in mind, the Dawson Springs Rotary will be hosting a monthly flea market beginning in May, on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.
“It will be at the Mule Day site behind the Old Buckhorn building off Eddie Beshear Drive,” said former Rotary President Leonard Whalen, who provided the inspiration for the club’s newest fundraising effort. “Most all proceeds raised by the Rotary go back directly to the community and local students.”
Whalen also serves as superintendent of the city’s independent school system.
The club is actively looking for vendors to participate.
“We expect most vendors to pop in on the day of the market,” said Melissa Larimore, the club’s current president. To date, “we have vendors selling prepackaged food (Girl Scout cookies), jewelry (Paparazzi), macrame crafts and farmhouse furniture.
“We also have a local auctioneer and collector signed up for a booth,” Larimore said. “We have a baker bringing cookies starting in June, we also have Pennyrile park with an informational booth.”
The vendor fee to operate a booth is a $10 donation to the club.
“We hope to get vendors of all sorts — prepackaged food, crafts, informational, yard sales, collectibles, any sort of products -Tupperware, Origami Owl, etc,” said Larimore. “We are wanting this event to grow and we need the help of our community to make this happen.”
“For vendor or other information, folks can call (270) 875-8381 or visit us on the Dawson Springs Rotary page on Facebook,” Whalen said.
Visitors to the flea market will be asked to donate $1 per carload.
“The money raised from the flea market will go into our account to help pay for service projects and locally derived initiatives,” Larimore said. “The pandemic has slowed many local projects down.
“The flea market funds will supplement our account as we have not been able to participate in other activities that would normally raise money for the club,” Larimore said. “For example, with Mule Days and other local events being canceled, we have not had the chance to raise as much money as we normally would. We are currently looking for more service projects. If any group has specific needs, we want to know so that we can assist. We recently donated to Dawson Area Personal Services, Dawson Springs Schools positive behavior intervention strategies and to fund annual scholarships.”
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club plans to conduct the flea market monthly through the fall.
