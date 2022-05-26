Since the December tornado, Hopkins County has received help from many community organizations from across the United States.
The Webster County Lions Club, working in conjunction with Health First, is the latest organization to help the tornado survivors by building sheds for them to store their belongings in.
Elaine Vanlue, a Webster County Lions Club member, said the club has been on the ground since December 10 helping.
“We work with Mayor Shelia Suttles out of St. Charles City Hall, helping her with the hub there,” she said.
Lately, Vanlue and her husband Shawn have noticed that the community members who have lost their homes have needed a place to store donated items.
“Several people have lost everything, and they have no way to store the stuff they are receiving,” said Vanlue. “We took it upon ourselves with Lion Bill McDonald out of the Indiana Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus to help furnish sheds.”
The Vanlues and volunteers from Health First planned to build two sheds in Barnsley, one in St. Charles and one on Isley Road. The Vanlues, with the help of some of the Amish, have already built one shed for Joe in Barnsley.
Vanlue said they come to the survivor’s property to set up the shed, and once the owner has the shed where they want it, the Vanlues will finish the build. She said a shed takes about one to two days to complete, but if they have to deal with inclement weather, then the build goes faster.
She said the Lions Club serves the community and cares for the community, which is why they are out helping where and when they can.
“We care, we serve. That is what Lions is about,” said Vanlue. “Giving back to the community and being there for our people.”
Vanlue is actually from Earlington, and she and her husband built some of the houses destroyed by the tornado.
“That is part of your heart gone,” she said.
She said the Lions Club will be around for the long haul, even after everyone else has gone.
“We will still be around serving our communities,” said Vanlue.
She said the St. Charles hub still needs support, so if anyone would like to donate home items like sheets, silverware, plates, food, and other home needs, they can send them to the St. Charles City Hall at 6209 Nortonville Road. Monetary donations are accepted as well. Checks can be made out to St. Charles City Hall with tornado disaster written in the memo.
Donations can also be made to the Lions Club International and earmarked for the Webster County chapter. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 279 Nebo, KY 42441.
