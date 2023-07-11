The American Heart Association presented the Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus award and the Rural Recognition Bronze award to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

BHDM received the gold award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, which leads to more lives saved and reduced disability. The hospital received the bronze award recognizing efforts to address rural communities’ unique health needs.

