The American Heart Association presented the Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus award and the Rural Recognition Bronze award to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
BHDM received the gold award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, which leads to more lives saved and reduced disability. The hospital received the bronze award recognizing efforts to address rural communities’ unique health needs.
Stroke Program Coordinator for BHDM Robbie Jones, MSN, ARPN, AGACNP-BC, and ANVP-BC, said the hospital is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines.
“Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better,” he said. “The end goal is to ensure more people in our community can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a clot or burst blocks a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so the brain cells die.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping to ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
Program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. Along with following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
Dr. Steven Messe, the volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group, said they are incredibly pleased to recognize BHDM for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke.
“Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer re-admissions, and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families, and communities,” he said.
Jones said they have made it a goal to make sure the hurdles we face living in a rural community do not affect the standard of care stroke patients receive.
“Rural communities deserve high-quality stroke care,” he said. “I’m proud of our team for their commitment to stroke care excellence and this achievement.”
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. The program aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
