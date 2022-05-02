A Hanson woman was arrested Friday for her alleged role in smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Webster County Detention Center in Dixon.
According to a release by the Providence Police Department, 47-year-old Crystal Moore Ferguson was taken into custody for participation in the plan to introduce contraband into the jail.
Details of her role in the scheme were not provided in the report. Additional information is being withheld due to its integral connection to further aspects of the investigation, according to the PPD.
Three arrest warrants were obtained for Ferguson in connection with the funneling of drugs into the jail, the release states. Officer Eric Elder arranged to meet Ferguson at PPD offices, where she was taken into custody and charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and engaging in organized crime.
A search of Ferguson’s vehicle turned up a number of syringes and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, the release states. That led to additional charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspect is being held at Webster County Detention Center on $5,000.00 cash bond. She is scheduled for arraignment in Webster District Court Tuesday.
Ferguson is the ninth arrest in the past three months in connection with the investigation by the PPD and Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls.
Six were arrested Sunday, April 24 after the Providence Police received information that a drop was planned for that day. One of those charged was a deputy jailer.
Two were arrested in February, including a Sebree city employee.
In both rounds of charges, inmate Derrick Dempsey of Owentonwas allegedly orchestrating the scheme.
