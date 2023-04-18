Small business owners are invited to attend a free luncheon on Friday that will connect local businesses to resources.
The Kentucky Innovation Station and the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation have partnered to bring the luncheon to the small business community. The Cultivating Small Business Seminar will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for economic development, said they are committed to keeping entrepreneurs and small businesses informed with the most up-to-date information.
“This luncheon seminar brings together key leaders of small business and entrepreneurship from all over the state of Kentucky,” she said.
The speakers and topics include Chris Wooldridge from Murray State University talking about free consulting services and marketing research. Amy Frogue from the Pennyrile Area Development District, Marilyn LeBourveau from the Cabinet for Economic Development, Isabella Miller from USDA, and Sharron Johnson from SBA will be sharing financing, incentives, and loan options through various programs.
The Economic Development Corporation will discuss the Hopkins County Jobs initiative, Kentucky Women Empowering Women, and mentoring programs. Lisa Miller with the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will finish off the day by talking about the benefits of being a chamber member.
