Madisonville Police Department
‘The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Jyreke Stum, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with driving on a suspended DUI license.
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Elkton, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Ashley Meyer, 27, of Owensboro, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Scott Townley, 39, of Clay, was charged Wednesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Ryan Castleberry, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with cultivating marijuana (five plants or more).
