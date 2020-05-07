South Hopkins Middle School’s football team has a saying, “We’re more than a team, we’re a family.”
On Wednesday, the family showed up in full force for one of its own who is fighting for his life.
A parade of cars drove through an apartment complex in Nortonville to show support for Leeland Egbert, a seventh grader and number 55 for the football team. Leeland’s brother, Harlee, was a defensive leader for the Wildcats.
Coach Chris Manning, who will take over the Hopkins Central program in the fall, said during Leeland’s sixth-grade year, he developed cancer in one of his knees and had to have his leg amputated. He has since been diagnosed with a brain tumor.
“He’s one of those kids that approaches life as a winner, and he lives life and has taught us all to be strong through circumstances,” Manning said. “Wonderful kids, Harlee, his brother, just amazing. They’ve been given all the opportunities in the world to be negative, yet both of them are so strong and positive. We’re just doing this to try to support them a little bit.”
When the cars started rolling in to gather at the school for the parade, principal Jan Richey said the number of people who showed up was typical South Middle.
“This is what our community and school are about. We stick up for one another, and you can never doubt that there will be a whole crew coming in when somebody here experiences trauma, loss, or death or sickness,” she said. “I hope that everyone can learn and be inspired by both Harlee and Leeland, and understand that even in difficult times, there’s always going to be people to support you.”
As cars pulled through the neighborhood, they honked, as it was the only expression they could do to show their support for the brothers and their family. Neighbors stood outside in silent aid. Cars had signs taped to them; some said “We Love you Leeland,” “Love and Blessings to you Leeland from your SHMS Family!” and “#LeelandStrong and #WildcatStrong.”
One teacher, Ginna Gordon, brought bright posterboards and sharpies so others could create signs, too.
“We’re here to support Leeland — one of our kids who unfortunately was diagnosed with cancer a little over a year ago,” Gordon said. “We’re here to show him we love him and that we’re praying for him.”
Gordon said that it has been hard for her and the school.
“Our school has been behind him ever since he was diagnosed, not just our staff,” she said. “An eighth-grade student, one of his fellow football players, came up with an idea to make shirts to sell for them to raise money to help them with gas, food and anything like that, that they needed. We supported them any way we can. It’s really hard right now since this (parade) is all we can do, we can’t be there like we want to be.”
In the football program, Manning said once you’re a part of their family, you’re always a Wildcat.
“We just try to build that type of culture; you get to grow with one another down here,” he said. “It’s a small community, and you get to know each other, and you learn people’s ups and downs, and you learn what they struggle with in life. To come together to support this entire family unit, it’s powerful, it’s wonderful. It’s the only way we know we can say, ‘Hey, we love you, we’re praying for you and we’re here for you, and asking for Leeland to be strong.’ ”
