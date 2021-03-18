Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council member Jeff Smith said he was shocked by the number of people who gave at the organization’s fish fry fundraiser last week.
The KoC received $1,874 in monetary donations and 800 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank at Friday’s event.
Smith called the support “heartwarming.”
“Dawson Springs is not a rich community, and seeing people of ordinary means come in and give generously to support the local food bank was just great,” he said.
This is the first year the Knights held a fish fry in Dawson Springs, and because of COVID-19, they decided to make it a free drive-thru event with donations welcomed.
Smith said the Knights had planned for 120 meals to be given out and thought that would be plenty, but they ran out of food just 90 minutes into the event.
“It kind of shocked me because we had planned about twice as many meals as we usually serve on a regular fish fry when we do them in Princeton,” he said. “We were slammed from the beginning.”
Smith said there was a line of cars from the Resurrection Parish Church parking lot to the main. He said he talked to many people while passing out food who said they loved DAPS and made a special trip specifically to support the organization.
“The food bank is very popular here,” said Smith.
Because of the food bank’s popularity and how well the fish fry went, Smith said the Knights are planning on doing a drive-thru fish fry every year during Lent in Dawson Springs to support DAPS.
“Next year, we will prepare more food to avoid running out and having to turn anyone away,” said Smith. “We appreciate our community who came out in large numbers to support the local food bank.”
He said the Knights are looking into having a drive-thru BBQ meal later in the spring.
