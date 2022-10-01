For the first time ever, Madisonville North Hopkins High School will be hosting a “Star Party” at Mahr Park Event Barn B, tonight at 6:30 p.m.
According to Charity Williams, Earth Space and Astronomy teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, “This will be our first Star Party at Mahr Park, however, depending on community reception and attendance, we would love to start having an event like this more often.”
Williams says that this is free and open to the public, with hopes and preparation for 100 people to attend.
“I am especially encouraging attendance from my Earth Space and Astronomy Science high school class. I wanted to provide students with the opportunity to view some of our subject material through a telescope and talk to amateur astronomers in our community. I am very grateful that Mahr Park is able to host us so that we can open this event up to the community as well.”
Telescopes will be provided, thanks to Ross Workman. There will also be a refracting telescope to use during the viewing. According to Williams, if the skies are clear participants should be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and lunar surfaces in addition to other parts of the solar system.
The event will be open-house style, meaning come and go as you please during 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. For more information on the event please visit the Mahr Park Facebook Page.
