Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
De’Aubrey Walker, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Jesse Cummings, 25, of Crofton, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order.
Jacob Lear, 30, of Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.
Zachary McKenney, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking and two counts of failure to appear.
Lydia Clauss, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking.
Trejan Hillsbury, 20, of Hopkinsville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Alyssa Oldham, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Daniel Martin, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Jennifer Adamson, 38, of Elizabethtown, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
Benjamin Godwin, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Tristan Steele, 28, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order.
