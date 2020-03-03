Earlington’s mayor was hopeful Monday afternoon that a three-day “boil water advisory” in the town would end by today. But the town’s only public school is closed for a second day.
“Accidents happen,” Philip Hunt said in explaining why the town lost water service for several hours Saturday.
“CSX is repairing drains under the tracks,” the mayor said. When a crew hit a line on Westside around noon, “it drained the tank.” That tank provides water for Hecla as well as Earlington.
Hunt said service was restored across Earlington by around 6 p.m. But residents were urged to boil the water used for cooking and drinking until water samples were approved at a Madisonville laboratory.
Because approval did not come by Monday afternoon, Hopkins County Schools decided to close Earlington Elementary School again today. The preschool is closed as well.
“We’ll be asking the state to declare an emergency day,” Hopkins County Schools spokesperson Lori Harrison said Monday before the second cancellation was announced. Since only one school is affected, skills days are not being invoked in Earlington.
Earlington staff will be on duty at the grade school again today, supervising middle school and high school students who catch buses there.
The water main break occurred three days after a company from Tennessee flushed all of Earlington’s hydrants. They had to be flushed again Saturday before service could be restored.
Earlington had a similar boil water advisory in early November, due to low water pressure. Hunt said a new water plant currently under construction could alleviate some of the strain on the city supply. But that work is still in progress, with a completion date uncertain.
“All the rain put them behind on their dirt work,” Hunt said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.